Kilcoo defeat Kilmacud in dramatic final to clinch All-Ireland title

Jerome Johnston's last gasp goal in extra time proved to be the difference as Kilcoo defeated Kilmacud Crokes 2-8 to 0-13 in a dramatic encounter at Croke Park.

Kilcoo had been trailing late in normal time but Paul Devlin's late score ensured the match went to extra time.

The Dublin side led by two in the dying embers of the additional period but Johnston's finish ensured the All-Ireland Club title would be heading back to the Mournes.

Dara Mullen in action against Kilcoo’s Dylan Ward Credit: Inpho

The Dubliners started strongly with a scores from Shane Cunningham and Craig Dias. Kilcoo struggled to get going in the opening period.

The Down men had a golden chance of a goal after eight minutes when Conor Laverty was thwarted by Conor Ferris.

Jerome Johnston and Laverty got Kilcoo's only points of the first half while points from Tom Fox, Callum Pearson, Shane Horan, Andrew McGowan and two from Dara Mullen meant Kilmacud would lead 0-8 to 0-2 at half-time.

Kilcoo’s Eugene Branagan in action Credit: Inpho

Kilmacud started the second half as they finished the first, Dias again with a score to extend the lead, and they would have had a goal if it wasn't for the last gasp intervention from Micheal Rooney to clear.

That seemed to kick Kilcoo into life, two Devlin frees reduces the deficit before goalkeeper Niall Kane's free alluded everyone and found the back of the net.

Devlin scored a late free in the 2020 final to force extra time against Corofin and he repeatedly that feat from play.

Kilcoo’s Shealin Johnston, Jerome Johnston and Ryan Johnston together with Lár Johnston and the Andy Merrigan Cup Credit: Inpho

The first period of extra time was nip and tuck and the teams were level at 1-08 to 0-11 going into final ten minute period.

Points from Callum Pearson and Cian O'Connor looked to have won the title for the Leinster champions.

But Jerome Johnston had the last laugh as he finished from close range after his brother Ryan's shot was blocked.

As the full-time whistle blew, a roar that would have echoed back in the Mournes erupted at Croke Park and as the Andy Merrigan Cup will be heading back to Kilcoo.