Health minister Robin Swann tests positive for Covid-19

Report from Judith Hill

Health minister Robin Swann has tested positive for Covid-19.

The North Antrim MLA says he will continue to fulfill his duties 'as fully as possible' while self-isolating and following public health guidance.

It comes a day ahead of Mr Swann expecting a response from ministerial colleagues over any possible lifting of remaining Covid restrictions.

Last week he was advised that he could not act unilaterally on any restrictions and would have to seek approval from Executive colleagues.

Attorney General Brenda King highlighted the potential legal complications of him acting without the wider endorsement of an Executive.

Mr Swann has given those MLAs until 1 o'clock on Monday to respond.