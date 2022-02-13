Man charged over major drugs haul at Belfast Harbour

A 36-year-old man has been charged after an estimated £1.8m worth of Class A and B drugs were discovered at Belfast Harbour.

Police say a lorry was stopped at the port on Saturday with cocaine and cannabis discovered by detectives.

He has been charged with possession of Class A and B drugs and possession with intent to supply.

All charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

He is due to appear at Belfast Magistrates via videolink on Monday.

A 31-year-old woman has been released on bail pending further enquiries.