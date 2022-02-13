Teenager suffers serious head injury in Belfast city centre assault

A teenager has suffered a serious head injury in a Belfast city centre assault with up to six people thought to have been involved.

The 18-year-old was attacked in the Ulster Street area at around 8 o'clock on Saturday night.

He is currently being treated in hospital for his injuries.

Detective Sergeant Stephen Gardiner said: “Police attended the Ulster Street scene close to Custom House Square following a report of the assault. Up to six people, including a girl in her teens, are believed to have been involved in this serious assault which has left this young man in hospital.

"Our investigation is continuing and we would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident or who may have dash-cam or mobile footage to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 1491 12/02/22."