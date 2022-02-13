Play video

By William Esler

The NFL’s Super Bowl is one of the biggest sporting events in the world, attracting a television audience of around 150 million people.

Among that number will be some from Northern Ireland, including players at the Antrim Jets which was founded by Neil Adams around six years ago.

The Superbowl is more than just sport, it is a spectacle with the half-time show a big draw for those in the stadium and tuning in.

Dr Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and Mary J Blige will all perform at half time.

And a 30 second advert during the game will set companies back $7million (£5m).

Regular season NFL games have been played in London since 2008, while college games are being played in Dublin. In August Nebraska will take on Northwestern at the Aviva Stadium.

The game is quickly growing at an amateur level in Northern Ireland, with teams competing across an all-Ireland league.

The Antrim Jets, Belfast Trojans, Belfast Knights, Causeway Giants, Craigavon Cowboys and the Donegal/Derry Vipers all compete.

If you want to get involved, you can find your local team here.