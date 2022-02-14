Former boxing champion Eamonn Magee has appeared in court charged with assaulting and imprisoning a woman in Belfast.

The 50-year-old was arrested in connection with alleged offences at an undisclosed location on February 10.

Magee, of Eskdale Gardens in the city, is accused of common assault and false imprisonment.

The ex-fighter, known as The Terminator during a professional career where he held the Commonwealth welterweight title, vehemently denies the charges.

As the allegations were put to him at Belfast Magistrates’ Court, he replied: “It’s the most gobbledygook I ever heard in my life.”

Defence solicitor Eoghan McKenna confirmed: “He is aware of, and is contesting the charges.”

No further details about the alleged incident emerged during the hearing.

But Mr McKenna stressed the injured party has not made a statement of complaint.

Judge Alan White granted bail on condition that Magee lives at an address to be approved by police.

As part of the release terms, he is barred from west Belfast, cannot contact any prosecution witnesses, and must not be under the influence of alcohol in public.

However, Magee was reassured that he can still drink at home after he asked the judge: “I’m allowed to have a sip in my own house?”

He is due to appear in court again in four weeks’ time.