Video report by Deborah McAleese

All remaining Covid-19 legal restrictions in Northern Ireland are to be lifted and replaced by guidance from February 15, Health Minister Robin Swann said.

Mask wearing is scrapped, as is social distancing and other restrictions in businesses. The Covid passport scheme is completely gone and there are no limits to meeting indoors.

The changes come into place on Tuesday.

The health minister said on Monday that the public should remain cautious and vigilant.

"Today's announcement follows consideration of legal advice from the Attorney General and consultation with all ministerial colleagues. It moves our response against Covid into a new phase," Mr Swann said.

"With the reduced threat from the Omicron variant, we can move away from an emergency and legalistic framework to a new approach where making safer choices is embedded in our daily lives.

"That means all of us continuing to do our best to cut down risks of infection and transmission.

"It means looking after each other by following the public health guidance. It must always be remembered that taking unnecessary risks with Covid may affect people who are particularly vulnerable to the virus."

Mr Swann warned: "So please do not jump the gun and start behaving as if the pandemic is over. That is not the case."

The health minister is isolating after testing positive for the disease.

He added: "In light of the current situation, and remembering the commitment that restrictions would only be in place as long as they are needed, I have decided that those remaining measures should no longer be set out in regulations.

"Instead, they should be placed in guidance to be followed by the public." "I shall therefore be making an order on Tuesday 15 February revoking the remaining restrictions and face-covering regulations.

"The relevant guidance will be updated."

He added: "Even with these powers in place however, it would almost certainly be impossible to introduce new restrictions in the absence of an Executive."

The announcement comes as the Department of Health reported another two more people who had previously tested positive for Covid-19 died.

Another 2,465 confirmed cases of the virus have also been notified in the last 24-hour reporting period.

On Monday morning, there were 437 Covid-19 inpatients in hospital, with 13 in intensive care.

Earlier Sinn Fein's Michelle O'Neill said that ministers have given "unanimous support" to Robin Swann to ease Covid restrictions.

The health minister had written to other ministers seeking their input after he received advice which highlighted potential legal complications of him acting to replace Covid regulations with guidance without the wider endorsement of an Executive.

Ms O'Neill said: "Firstly, let me wish our health minister well, he has obviously tested positive for Covid.

"He has a big job ahead of him and I am glad that there has been unanimous support for him to move forward in terms of the Covid restrictions.

"Backed up by the health advice that we are now in a space where hopefully we are able to see the easement of restrictions and a bit more of normality return.

"We will continue to work with the health minister in that regard."