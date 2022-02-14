Play video

Video report by Jordan Moates

The former deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill says she will work with the four other Stormont leaders to insure an apology is delivered to victims of Historical Institutional Abuse in the absence of an Executive.

The leaders of the five main parties met on Monday morning to discuss the issue.

UTV understands the intention is for five ministers - one from each party to deliver the apology on March 11.

Play video

The apology was part of a wide range of issues recommended in the Historical Institutional Abuse Survivors Inquiry report.

It was to be delivered by the first and deputy first ministers, however, Paul Givan's resignation made that impossible.

Michelle O'Neill said the victims had to be priority.

She said: "What I can say to all victims who are watching to see if this apology will happen or not, we are all committed to working together to ensure that it is delivered on March 11.

"We are going to work with the officials in the Executive Office to ensure that that is communicated to them and they will decide if they think it's acceptable in terms of the proposed way forward.

"I think it is important that we get this apology delivered."

She added: "We don't have an Executive. It should have been the Executive Office delivering that apology, that being said, I am not going to allow the DUP's actions to get in the way of delivering the apology.

"That is why I asked for the party leaders to come together, that is why I believe unity of purpose, putting the needs of victims first, is essential in the time ahead and I am glad that I think we have an agreed way forward."

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson welcomed the agreement between Stormont parties on arrangements for an apology to victims of historical institutional abuse in Northern Ireland.

Sir Jeffrey said: "I made clear when the first minister (Paul Givan) resigned we would work with other parties to ensure the apology to the victims and survivors of historical institutional abuse went ahead.

"I am glad we have made further progress in agreeing the arrangements for that to take place.

"While further work is still required, I believe that there is a consensus that we should proceed with the apology, and I believe that is the right thing to do."