The coronavirus laws to be lifted in Northern Ireland

All Northern Ireland coronavirus laws are to lift from Tuesday, February 15.

Here are the coronavirus measures which will be removed from legislation:

Wearing of face masks in enclosed public areas of premises such as restaurants, cafes, bars and pubs, public transport, driving instruction, close contact services.

Requirement to use Covid Certification in nightclubs and indoor unseated gatherings of 500+

Restriction on meeting indoors at a private dwelling or at a rave (30+ people)

Requirements in respect of shops:- Risk assessment carried out, all reasonable measures to limit the risk of transmission

Requirements in respect of theatres, concert halls, conference and exhibition centres and other indoor venues used for performance, conferences or exhibitions:- Risk assessment, all reasonable measures to limit the risk of transmission, collection of visitor information.

Requirements in respect of hospitality venues, including those outdoors under an occasional licence- Risk assessment, all reasonable measures to limit the risk of transmission, Collection of visitor information.

Requirements in respect of tourist accommodation:- Collection of visitor information.

Requirements in respect of any organised indoor gathering over 15 or outdoor gathering over 30:- Risk assessment, all reasonable measures to limit the risk of transmission.

Requirements in respect of funerals and wakes:- Compliance with Department of Health guidance on funerals.

Requirements in respect of weddings and civil partnership ceremonies:- Collection of visitor information.