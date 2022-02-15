Following PSNI complaints to the Justice Committee last week about being forced to attend around 2000 emergency calls intended for the ambulance service, the NIAS has said a "significant proportion" would have required the attendance of both services anyway.

A statement from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) said the types of calls would include Road Traffic Collisions, assaults, or calls that could involve potential violence towards their staff or a requirement to gain access to properties.

Chief Constable Simon Byrne told Stormont’s Justice Committee the situation not only stretches their resources and budget, but that it also creates a moral dilemma.

Police officers have been taking people to hospital in their patrol cars when the ambulance service has not been able to attend due to the unprecedented pressure it is under. But according to the NIAS statement, ambulances "did attend many of these calls," but "a response may have been delayed."

“In the last few months we’ve dealt with nearly 2,000 calls that have been sent to us by the ambulance service when they couldn’t attend,” said Mr Byrne.

“We’ve gone to all of those calls, in 50% of those calls the ambulance service never made it at all, which meant police officers putting people into their cars and taking them to hospital.

“Now that must raise some questions about the logistics of that part of the system.

“But it also presents moral dilemmas because some people will say just stop doing something," he added.

UTV reported in January that a quarter of the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service are off work sparking longer waiting times even for the most ill patients.NIAS chief executive Michael Bloomfield said while the sickest patients are prioritised, as waiting times get longer, there have been instances where they have had to advise callers to, where possible, make their own way to hospital.

Meanwhile, a health trust leader has pleaded with governments for the funds needed to deliver services.

Neil Guckian, chief executive of Western Health Trust, said Stormont and Westminster must recognise trusts are coming out of a pandemic and facing "massive backlogs".

Dr Cathy Jack, chief executive of Belfast Health Trust, said the system had needed reform before the pandemic, adding that hospitals and community services remain under "significant strain".

"The main and exasperating factor is the really tired workforce with additional Covid sickness absence and the long-term vacancies that we carry," she said.