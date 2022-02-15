Commissioner of An Garda Síochána Drew Harris has had his term in office extended to 2025, having originally been set to leave office in September 2023.

Drew Harris will now leave when he reaches the statutory retirement age of 60 in three years time. He has been in the post since 2018.

Irish Minister for Justice Helen McEntee TD had her request to renew Mr Harris's contract approved on Tuesday by the Irish Government.

She described the Commissioner as being, "rightly held in high esteem by the public and is widely acknowledged as having done an exemplary job since he was appointed in September 2018".

"As well as his role in leading our national policing and security service, the Commissioner has introduced very significant reforms and driven the ongoing programme of reform in An Garda Síochána," she said.

Mr Harris was the first-ever outside appointee to be made head of Ireland's national police force. Before making the move, he had served as deputy chief constable of the PSNI.

He had served with the PSNI for 34 years at the time of his appointment to the Gardaí.