Four more people have died after testing positive for Covid-19 in Northern Ireland.

Tuesday's update from the Department of Health has also shown a further 2,987 cases of Covid-19 have been diagnosed in the past 24 hours up to 10am.

There have been 19,907 cases reported in the past week bringing the total to 593,853.

The number of deaths reported in the last seven days stands at 18.

Hospital occupancy is at 106% with 10 sites operating beyond their limit.

There are currently 476 Covid-19 inpatients in Northern Ireland hospitals and 12 patients in intensive care units with six on a ventilator.

The death toll reported by the department stands at 3,160 people.

The latest vaccine figures show over 3.7million vaccines have been administered.