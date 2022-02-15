The jury in the murder trial of Jennifer Dornan has been told she was stabbed three times in the chest and that she was already dead when her house was set on fire.

The west Belfast mother-of-three was killed at the Hazel View property on August 2, 2015.

None of her children were in the property at the time.

Raymond O'Neill, 43, from Amcomri Street in west Belfast, denies charges of murder and arson.The prosecution opened its case on Tuesday morning telling the jury Ms Dornan, 30, was murdered after returning from a night out with friends.It is alleged O'Neill entered her home, stabbed her and then set it alight, "presumably to destroy the scene of his crime".The court was told Ms Dornan's body was so badly burned that she had to be identified by dental records.The jury saw CCTV footage from Ms Dornan's neighbour's house which showed her returning home at around 2.50am followed by footage of a man in a white coat who was seen entering her garden - covering his face in an attempt to disguise his appearance.He was seen leaving at approximately 4.20am.The prosecution claim as no other person is seen at the house since when Jennifer Dornan was picked up by friends and when she was found dead "the jury is entitled to conclude with no doubt the man in the CCTV is the man who murdered Jennifer Dornan".The jury was also shown a photograph of the murder weapon - a large kitchen knife which matched a set from Ms Dornan's kitchen and which returned a partial match for her DNA.The court was told it was found in the garden of a nearby property in White Glen - disposed of there by the murderer fleeing the scene of the crime.The jury also heard that the defendant had been in Ms Dornan's company in the hours before her murder, but that they were not known to each other.They had been socialising at the home of mutual friends in Lagmore, jurors were told.

Later CCTV was played to the court of O'Neill on August 1 - the afternoon before the murder - in a cream-coloured coat which appeared similar to that worn by the man outside Jennifer Dornan's house who the prosecution maintain was her killer. The jury was also told when O'Neill arrived at a friend's house before 5am he was not wearing a coat and that item of clothing was never recovered. The defendant's movements back and forth across the border to the Republic in the week after the murder were also disclosed to the court. They were tracked through a new sim card for a mobile phone which he had bought after the murder. He was later arrested in the Republic by gardai. The trial is expected to last six weeks.