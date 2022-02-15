Tyrone will be without four players, including All Stars Footballer of the year Kieran McGeary, when they play Kildare this weekend after their appeal against four red cards failed on Tuesday.

McGeary, Padraig Hampsey, Michael McKernan and Peter Harte were all sent off at the end of the Allianz League match against Armagh following a mass brawl.

A GAA panel upheld referee David Gough's decision to red card the players.

The outcome is a blow for the red hands and joint managers Feargal Logan and Brian Dooher, who have endured a difficult start to this year's National League. A draw with Monaghan in their first game was followed by a defeat to bitter rivals Armagh.

This frustration spilled over at the end of the match as Tyrone and Armagh players engaged in a mass brawl that took some minutes to die down. When it finally did, four Tyrone men were sent off along with Armagh's Greg McCabe

The four Tyrone stars will miss this weekend's fixture with Kildare, a game that the lilywhites will be savoring as an opportunity to play a weakened version of the All-Ireland champions