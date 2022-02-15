With another political crisis and an election in May what are voters thinking?

Play video

Eden Wilson reports for View From Stormont

A poll published in The Irish News has revealed that one in five people do not know who to vote for in the upcoming Assembly election.

With just 80 days to go until the ballots open we have been speaking to students and small business owners about their voting intentions and what issues concern them most.

But given how much has changed over the last five years - Brexit and the coronavirus pandemic to say the least - have the motivations of voters changed too?