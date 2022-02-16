Play video

Crusaders were held to a goalless draw by Glenavon in the Irish premiership on Tuesday night. Coleraine beat Warrenpoint 2-1 in the other league game and in the Irish Cup Ballymena defeated Portstewart 3-0.

Coleraine's win over Warrenpoint was assured thanks to two own goals to bolster their place in the Irish Premiership top six.

At Seaview Crusaders and Glenavon played out a scoreless draw. Crusaders closed the gap to nine points with a game in hand with Cliftonville who are at 3rd place while Glenavon stay on eighth, one point behind Ballymena United.

Coleraine are now just a point away from Larne in fifth place and Warrenpoint are still a point behind Portadown at the foot of the table but the two are due to meet again at Milltown on Saturday.