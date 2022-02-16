A bill to toughen the law around sexual offences in Northern Ireland has edged closer to becoming law.

On Tuesday, Justice Minister Naomi Long moved the Justice (Sexual Offences and Trafficking Victims) Bill to the next stage of the legislative process.

She said that she wants the bill to be enacted before the upcoming elections. Northern Ireland currently has no functioning executive after the DUP removed Paul Givan as first minister, as part of a protest against the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Politicians at Stormont are now trying to pass as much legislation through the Assembly as possible before elections in May.

The bill, which was introduced to the Assembly in July last year, would create a new offence of upskirting and downblousing, as well as abolishing the so-called "rough sex" defence for alleged offenders.

Ms Long said on Tuesday: "Since my appointment as Justice Minister, I have made it my priority to legislate to protect the most vulnerable victims.

"The moving of this Bill today represents another important step in delivering a legislative programme that will make our communities safer and provide additional support to victims who have suffered abuse and exploitation."

The bill would also see the public excluded from all serious sexual offence hearings The Justice Committee at Stormont had been scrutinising the proposed legislation in recent months.

"Taken collectively, the provisions that were included in the Bill at Introduction, together with these valuable new additions, will provide further protections for the most vulnerable in our community," Ms Long said.