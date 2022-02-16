Detectives are appealing for information on a pair who stabbed a teen in the legs as he crossed a footbridge in west Belfast.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland said the stabbing in the Durham Street area took place shortly after 7pm on Tuesday (February 15).It was reported that a male, aged in his late teens, was approached by two males dressed in black, with faces covered, and stabbed a number of times in both legs as he crossed a footbridge on the Westlink, the PSNI said.

The attackers were reported to have made off in the direction of Divis following the incident.

The injured teenage boy was taken to hospital where he remains receiving treatment.Anyone with any information about this incident or who may be able to help with the investigation, is being urgeda to call police in Woodbourne on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 1680 15/02/22, or submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form here.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online.