People are being urged to "exercise extreme caution" and not take risks trying to get dramatic storm-tossed photos as Storm Dudley hits Northern Ireland.

The North Coast is set to be one of the worst-affected areas as waves began pounding the coastline on Wednesday afternoon.

Trees have also been brought down in parts of Co Antrim and Fermanagh.

Karl O'Neill, of the RNLI, issued a warning to people living in coastal areas.

He said: "We can't stress enough to stay clear of cliff paths and to stay away from the edges and promenades and piers.

"If you have a dog and are enjoying a walk with your dog, keep them on a lead as well because they can stray away from you and get caught out by the tide and that makes you take risks trying to help your beloved pet.

"Exercise extreme caution. Know where you are going and have a means of calling for help.

"Please don't take risks for that perfect photograph or selfie where you are near or in or around the water and can get caught out."

The Met Office has issued an amber wind warning for Co Antrim and Co Londonderry, with yellow warnings in place for the rest of the country.

The yellow warning will remain in place until 6am on Thursday, with the amber warning in place until midnight on Wednesday.

With Storm Eunice set to hit on Friday, a yellow warning for wind and snow has also been issued.

The Met Office has warned that disruption may be caused due to the strong winds and heavy snow.

That warning comes into effect on Friday at 3am and is valid until 6pm that same day.