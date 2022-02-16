An amber weather warning for wind has been issued for parts of Northern Ireland as Storm Dudley moves in.

The Met Office warned that "Storm Dudley is expected to affect the UK later on Wednesday, bringing a period of strong and potentially disruptive winds".

Road, rail, air and ferry services are all expected to be affected by the storm, and people are being warned about the potential for power cuts in some areas.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist Paul Gundersen said: “An active jet stream is driving low-pressure systems across the country, both of which are likely to cause some disruption and National Severe Weather Warnings have been issued."

Storm Eunice is set to arrive on Friday and may cause disruption due to heavy snow and some strong winds.