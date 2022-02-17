The Health Minister has agreed that restrictions on visiting in care homes will move from ‘Gradual Easing’ to ‘Further Easing’.

Robin Swann also welcomed the expansion of the Care Partner scheme, which allows a designated relative or carer to visit a resident, to include hospitals and hospices.

The change means that there will no longer be a restriction on the number of people who may visit care homes but visits remain limited to two households per day.

Overnight stays will now also be facilitated for care home residents. Full details of the changes are available here.

Minister Swann, said: “This is a positive step forward and something that I know people have been wanting to see for some time. It is down to the effectiveness of our COVID-19 vaccination programme and the reduced threat from the Omicron variant that we have been able to progress to the next step of the pathway.

“However it’s important that we remain mindful of the risk that Covid presents and that visitors should continue to follow the public health advice. We would ask visitors to continue to wear face coverings, maintain good hand hygiene and take lateral flow tests regularly.”

In addition, it has been confirmed that the Care Partner Scheme will be extended to hospitals and hospices.

The Care Partner scheme has been a valuable introduction to care homes since first being introduced in late 2020. Care Partners can support their relative or loved-one with their practical needs, and also offers opportunities for meaningful social interactions. More details on the Care Partner scheme are available online.