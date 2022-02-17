Colin Turkington re-signs with Team BMW for 2022 BTCC campaign

by UTV reporter William Esler

Four-time British Touring Car Champion Colin Turkington has re-signed with Team BMW for the forthcoming season.

The Northern Ireland racing star will partner Stephen Jelley in a pair of BMW 330e M Sports as the series enters a new hybrid era.

“I’m very happy to be back with Team BMW for the new season,” said Turkington, who hails from Portadown, Co Armagh.

“I’m extremely proud to represent BMW, and to do it with WSR, a team that I made my BTCC debut with 20 years ago and have won all my titles with.

“Of course, winning the championship is the aim, as it always is, but the move to Hybrid technology is going to add an extra challenge.

“Because of the change in technology and weight, it’s going to be like starting with an all-new car for everyone on the grid, so being able to keep calm, maximise every points opportunity, stay reliable and race well will be more important than ever before.

“It has the potential to create overtaking opportunities that previously didn’t exist and gives us all the chance to race more sustainably – which is something that’s very important to me.”

Turkington holds a record-equalling four Drivers’ titles and has 60 career victories – a total that puts him third on the series’ all-time winners’ list.

ITV Sport will once again be showing live coverage of every BTCC round in 2022. More information can be found here.