A lawyer for three defendants charged in connection with the death of Lyra McKee says he will apply for their bail conditions to be lifted due to Covid delays.

The Public Prosecution Service (PPS) told a hearing at the Magistrate's Court in Londonderry this week that the police investigation into the journalist's death almost three years ago had been 'hampered by Covid'.

The solicitor said as a result of the impact of Covid on the investigation, it was likely that a planned preliminary enquiry relating to six defendants charged with offences linked to Ms McKee's death - including some with murder - could no longer be met.

A solicitor representing three of the six defendants told Deputy District Judge Sean O'Hare that because of the continuing delay in the case, he would be applying within the next few weeks to have court-imposed bail conditions on his clients removed.

Lyra McKee, died after she was allegedly shot in the head by a New IRA gunman who opened fire on police during disturbances in the Creggan area of Derry in April 18, 2019.

A mural paying tribute to murdered journalist Lyra McKee Credit: UTV

The prosecution solicitor told the Deputy District Judge that the proposed preliminary enquiry date for those charged with Ms McKee's murder and with other offences linked to her murder could now not proceed until the middle of March at the earliest.

She said among the "outstanding material" were intelligence reports, the forensic results of seized clothing and the receipt of footage from a French television production company.

"Matters relating to the French production company were significantly hampered by Covid," she said.

Matters arising from those exhibits will not be completed within the next four weeks therefore the timetabling in relation to fixing a preliminary enquiry date cannot now be met,” she said.

"The PPS seeks a four-week adjournment for a further update with a view to setting a new timetable of events," she said.

Defence solicitor Paddy MacDermott, who represents three of the six defendants whose cases are before the court, said because the preliminary enquiry date scheduled for next month could no longer be met. He said he would lodging applications on behalf of his clients to have their current bail conditions removed.

"I anticipate that the police will be objecting to the applications", he said.

The cases against all six defendants were adjourned until 3 March 2022 for an update.

Those charged with Ms McKee's murder are: Jordan Devine, 21, from Synge Court and Gearoid Cavanagh, 33, from Elmwood Terrace.

The four defendants charged with throwing petrol bombs at police lines on the night Ms McKee was murdered are: Joseph Campbell, 21, from Gosheden Cottages, Patrick Gallagher, 29, from Pinetrees, Kieran McCool, 53, from Ballymagowan Gardens and Jude McCrory, 24, from Magowan Park.