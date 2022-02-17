Irish Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney has been meeting political leaders in Belfast.

It comes ahead of a UK-EU joint committee meeting on the Northern Ireland Protocol next week.

He has downplayed the prospect of a major breakthrough in negotiations which will focus on the implementation of the contentious post-Brexit trading arrangements.

Mr Coveney urged against "unrealistic" expectations on what might emerge from that engagement.

"I think it's important not to be unrealistic in terms of the expectations that may come from that meeting.

"I think the likely scenario is that there probably will be a joint statement from both sides in terms of outlining the issues that they want to try and address together.

"But we should use that as a staging point for progress, as opposed to a reminder of how far apart the two sides continue to be."

Stormont is in limbo after the DUP resigned Paul Givan as first minister in opposition to the post-Brexit trade deal.

This is the first time Minister Coveney has visited Northern Ireland since the Executive collapsed. He is meeting parties separately in what is believed to be a stock-taking exercise.

Mr Coveney has the ear of European officials, including European Commission Vice-President and protocol negotiator Maroš Šefčovič, so this will be an opportunity for politicians to voice concerns ahead of the UK-EU joint committee meeting on the Northern Ireland Protocol.

As a negotiator of the New Decade New Approach, Simon Coveney's input is seen as important but the DUP are not meeting with the Irish Tánaiste.

Some analysts see the DUP's decision to withdraw Paul Givan as First Minister and collapse the Executive as an effective way to focus the minds of negotiators in Brussels and get results.

Others say it will only stymie the talks as Brussels negotiators will not want to lose face and seem forced into a position.