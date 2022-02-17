NIFL receives assurances Sub-Regional Stadia funding will be delivered

by UTV reporter William Esler

The Northern Ireland Football League has received assurances from the Communities Minister that the Sub-Regional Stadium Programme remains a “flagship project for the Executive”.

On Monday, Deirdre Hargey told Stormont she couldn’t progress the money following the resignation of the DUP’s Paul Givan as First Minister.

However, there was anger following the announcement when Finance Minister Conor Murphy said that funding for the redevelopment of the GAA’s Casement Park would still go ahead.

NIFL CEO Gerard Lawlor says progress was made at a meeting with Ms Hargey and the Irish FA this afternoon.

“It’s been a difficult week for all our clubs, but I welcome the Ministers response to our concerns this afternoon,” Lawlor said.

“We held an open and frank discussion and we received assurances: the programme will proceed as planned, acknowledgment that an increase on the £36m is required and is being sought, and the programme remains a flagship project for the Executive.

“Communication is key in the delivery of this programme going forward and I hope to see it delivered in a timely manner”.

Conrad Kirkwood, Irish FA President, said: “We were pleased to hear the minister clarify the remarks she made earlier this week and that sub-regional funding for football stadia in Northern Ireland would still be made available.

“We know football improves people’s lives. We also know that, in Northern Ireland, it is in need of investment which is long overdue.

“Our job now is to work in collaboration with the minister, and all football stakeholders from senior clubs at NIFL to the grassroots, to ensure this promise is delivered on.”

Glentoran Chairman Stephen Henderson speaks to UTV's Sara O'Kane

Glentoran were set to benefit from £10m of the funding in the original allocation to redevelop The Oval into an 8,000-seater stadium to host some domestic cup finals.

“We are pleased that it appears progress has been made and that the Minister has listened to the communities across Northern Ireland in terms of their reaction to the news that she’d previously announced,” Glentoran Chairman Stephen Henderson told UTV.

“But it is cautious optimism until we see the scheme launched and clubs can apply for the money. We’re still 11 years on from when it should have happened.

“Football should never have been dragged into politics. Football is a cross-community sport, something that we’re incredibly proud of.

"It should never have got to this stage, this is investment in our communities, in some of the most deprived communities across this country. And to make a political football, or what appeared to be a political football, was the wrong thing.”