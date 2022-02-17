Northern Ireland's women start Marbella trip with 3-1 win over Faroe Islands

Play video

by UTV Reporter William Esler

Northern Ireland’s women began their run of friendlies in Marbella with a 3-1 victory over the Faroe Islands.

Sam Kelly opened the scoring just six minutes into the game, before Sarah McFadden and Chloe McCarron added to the tally just before half-time.

The Faroe Islands pulled a goal back in the second-half, but Northern Ireland remained in control to see out the victory.

Next up Kenny Shiels’ side face Switzerland on Sunday, before taking on Romania next Wednesday – with both games again at the Marbella Football Centre.

The warm weather training camp in the south of Spain is part of the squad’s move to full-time status this year ahead of their first major tournament when the European Championships are held in England this summer.