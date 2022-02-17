Police in Londonderry warn public about suspicious callers to homes

Police have issued a warning to the public after reports emerged this week of suspicious callers at homes.

There have been two incidents in the past week of bogus callers arriving at houses in Londonderry.

Detective Sergeant Ballentine said: "The first report was made on Tuesday (15th Feb) about a man who said he was from 'The Water Board' and who had called at the home of a resident in Danesfort Crescent that morning.

"Our enquiries have since confirmed this was a bogus caller. Yesterday, we received a report about a suspicious caller to a home in Adelaide Avenue in the city where a male arrived at the property just before 1pm and offered to carry out work on the house.

"This male was reported to have spoken with what was described as a southern accent and was driving a white transit van."We want to take this opportunity to urge everyone to report any suspicious activity of strangers offering unsolicited services or trying to gain access to homes.

"The sooner you contact us, even if it is on the behalf of others, the better our chances are of catching a potential criminal.

"Remember, it's your home and, if you have any concerns, it's ok not to open the door. You can speak to the person through the door or window, without actually opening the door to them."Detective Sergeant Ballentine added: "Not all cold callers are rogue traders, but some are and if you feel that something isn't quite right, it usually isn't. Report any activity that raises your suspicions to police immediately.

"This is a good way to alert us so we can investigate - and will help deter criminals and reduce crime in your area. Call us on the non-emergency number 101.”