Londonderry's landmarks can now be seen in a whole new light...

They are being lit by special, animated projections for a unique festival which tells the city's history.

Illuminate will run over two weekends and will shine a light on the events that have shaped the unique story of Derry.

Councillor Graham Warke, Mayor of Derry City & Strabane District Council, said: "You're going back nearly 1500 years, back to the history of the city and even looking to the future for the city aswell.

"It's something new here and it's great to see events coming back again. It's great for the city and also for the north-west."

Jacqueline Whoriskey, Events Manager, Derry City & Strabane District Council, said: "This city has tales of tragedy and triumph and we want to tell it all in a really positive way.

"We have music gigs across a number of different venues and we have animation out and about around the streets. People love that, that's what we are good at doing and putting on a show."

The festival runs from February 17th - 20th and February 24th -27th.