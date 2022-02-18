Play video

UTV News speaks to a local tractor driver who helped keep the road clear on the Glenshane Pass during Storm Eunice.

Storm Eunice hit Northern Ireland on Friday bringing snow and strong winds to parts of the country.

The north-west was one of the worst-affected areas, but snow also fell in parts of Co Antrim and Co Fermanagh.

It comes only days after Storm Dudley swept the country and today two further weather warnings have been issued.

Flights and ferries were cancelled in Northern Ireland due to Storm Eunice but the region escaped the worst of the extreme weather conditions which saw a man killed by a falling tree in the Republic of Ireland.

As the snow arrived in Northern Ireland, UTV News viewers have been sending in their photographs.

Your Storm Eunice snow pictures

There was heavy snow on the Glenshane Pass between Belfast and Londonderry. Credit: Colleen Webb

The west of Northern Ireland has been the mostly badly affected area - this was the scene in the North Sperrins area. Credit: Rachel Cassidy

Heavy snow was also seen in Derrygonnelly - this was a country road in Co Fermanagh. Credit: Gerry McGrath

Glenullin near Ballymoney also saw snow. Credit: Geraldine O'Kane

