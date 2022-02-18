Storm Eunice brings snow and strong winds to Northern Ireland
UTV News speaks to a local tractor driver who helped keep the road clear on the Glenshane Pass during Storm Eunice.
Storm Eunice hit Northern Ireland on Friday bringing snow and strong winds to parts of the country.
The north-west was one of the worst-affected areas, but snow also fell in parts of Co Antrim and Co Fermanagh.
It comes only days after Storm Dudley swept the country and today two further weather warnings have been issued.
Flights and ferries were cancelled in Northern Ireland due to Storm Eunice but the region escaped the worst of the extreme weather conditions which saw a man killed by a falling tree in the Republic of Ireland.
As the snow arrived in Northern Ireland, UTV News viewers have been sending in their photographs.
Your Storm Eunice snow pictures
