The Department of Education has said that secondary school pupils should continue to wear face coverings.

In a letter to schools, the Department "strongly recommends" that pupils should wear a covering "inside school buildings, including classrooms, corridors and confined communal spaces such as toilet areas."

In England, face coverings no longer need to be worn in classroom and rules are also to be relaxed in Scotland by the end of the month.

"While our case numbers are still high, they are moving in the right direction, and the Minister wishes to be in a similar position here as soon as possible," the letter continued.

"To ensure that the removal of face coverings from guidance is not delayed the Department will continue to actively engage with Health colleagues to seek their most up to date advice, to inform the Minister’s decision on this issue."

"Officials will also continue to engage with practitioners and unions ahead of any change to guidance."

"Until any such changes are agreed, schools and educational settings should continue to implement the current DE COVID guidance," the letter also said.