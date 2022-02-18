A man who died after being hit by a falling tree in the Republic of Ireland has become Storm Eunice's first victim.

The council worker was responding to a storm debris task in the Ballythomas area of Co Wexford when he was killed.

Wexford County Council confirmed the death in a statement on Friday afternoon and expressed its sympathies "with the employee’s family, work colleagues and friends at this very difficult time".

The council said: "It is with deep sadness and regret that Wexford County Council confirms that one of our employees was fatally injured earlier today in a workplace accident.

"The accident occurred as the employee attended the scene of a fallen tree in the North Wexford area.

"The employee’s family, An Garda Síochána and the Health and Safety Authority have been informed."

Storm Eunice raged across the island of Ireland on Friday.

In the Republic, more than 55,000 homes, farms and businesses were without power on the island by the morning, as the storm tracked eastwards.

Counties Cork, Kerry and the south of the country bore the brunt of the major storm, which brought high winds and snow to parts of the island.