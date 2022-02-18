Two further weather warnings issued for Northern Ireland

Two further weather warnings have been issued for Northern Ireland.

It comes after Storm Dudley and Storm Eunice hit the country, bringing strong winds and snow.

This evening at 6pm a yellow warning for ice comes into effect.

The Met Office says "a mixture of wintry showers and clear spells are likely to lead to a cold night with some icy stretches developing on untreated surfaces".

The weather warning is valid until 9am on Saturday morning.

On Sunday at noon, a yellow weather warning for wind comes into place and is valid until Monday at midday.

The Met Office said: "Another spell of very strong winds is expected in parts of Northern Ireland, Scotland and also some Irish Sea coasts.

"Winds could gust to 50 to 60 mph inland, and between 70 and 80 mph for a time on the mountains and exposed coasts, with large waves expected as well.

"The strong winds will be accompanied by heavy, frequent and increasingly wintry showers with blizzard conditions expected in the mountains, before conditions ease later on Monday."

Snow hit parts of the country this morning as Storm Eunice arrived in Northern Ireland with the north-west worst hit.

Despite that the Glenshane Pass between Belfast and Londonderry remained open, with tractors, snow ploughs and gritters helping to keep the road clear.

WATCH: UTV spoke to one local tractor driver who helped keep the road clear