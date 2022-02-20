Boris Johnson has led tributes from across the political spectrum following the sudden death of DUP MLA Christopher Stalford.

Mr Stalford represented South Belfast in the Assembly and was its principal deputy speaker.

He had been involved in politics from a young age and later went on to serve in Belfast City Council rising to deputy lord mayor.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: "Very saddened to learn of the death of Christopher Stalford MLA, a passionate and dedicated servant of the people of South Belfast.

"My thoughts are with the Stalford family at this very difficult time."

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said the 39-year-old father of four was born to represent the people.

"Christopher believed in stretching himself to build a genuinely shared future.

"He was confident in his unionism and his identity and was always prepared to provide leadership to keep Northern Ireland moving in the right direction," he said.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said he was deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Mr Stalford.

"He served the people of South Belfast diligently and with integrity, working tirelessly to improve housing and education.

"I conveyed my sympathies to his party leader Jeffrey Donaldson earlier today, and my sincere condolences go to his wife Laura, children, family, friends and colleagues in the DUP."

Junior Ministers Gary Middleton and Declan Kearney also expressed their sadness.

Gary Middleton said: “I was profoundly saddened to learn of the death of my friend and colleague, Christopher Stalford.

"Christopher was a dedicated public representative who worked tirelessly to better the lives of others. But first and foremost, he was a family man who was immensely proud of his wonderful children. “It is difficult to come to terms with the loss of a young man who had so much to offer our community. And today our community shares in grief at his passing. We are all the poorer for his loss. “I send my heartfelt condolences to Christopher’s wife, Laura, his young children, the Stalford family circle and his many friends.”

Declan Kearney added: “I was shocked and deeply saddened to learn of Christopher Stalford’s sudden death. “This heart breaking news has touched everyone who worked alongside Christopher from across the political spectrum.

"He made a significant contribution to our regional Assembly as Principal Deputy Speaker, and as a member of the TEO scrutiny committee. Today we all stand together in sympathy with everyone who knew and loved him. “My thoughts are with Christopher’s family, especially his wife and young children. I extend

my sincere condolences to them, and all his friends and DUP colleagues. Go raibh suaimhneas síoraí ar a anam.”

Michelle O’Neill also extended her condolences and expressed her sincere sadness on the passing of the South Belfast MLA.

She said: “On behalf of the Sinn Féin Assembly team I extended my condolences and expressed my sincere sadness to the DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson on the sudden passing of his party colleague and Assembly member, Christopher Stalford.

"His wife Laura and their four children are foremost in our thoughts and prayers this morning as they grieve the heartbreaking loss of a husband and father. “We have worked with Christopher over many years since he entered political life first as a city councillor, and then Assembly member for South Belfast. “His friends and colleagues throughout the world of politics will miss his political contribution, and his constituents his local efforts and leadership across South Belfast.”

UUP leader Doug Beattie offered his condolences to the friends and family of Mr Stalford.

Doug Beattie said: “This is absolutely tragic and shocking news which will be felt by every single person who worked at Stormont. In addition to his duties as an MLA, Christopher Stalford was a Principal Deputy Speaker and his role was to ensure the smooth running of the business of the Chamber, which he did expertly and with good humour. "I worked with Christopher on many occasions and although we had differing political views we never traded an angry word. He was someone I liked, respected and who worked tirelessly for his community and country. “I know he will be greatly missed not just by his colleagues in his own party but right across the political spectrum. “On behalf of the Ulster Unionist Party I would like to extend my deepest and most sincere sympathies to Christopher’s family and many friends and colleagues.”

Christopher Stalford with members of the DUP no the opening of his South Belfast office.

The SDLP had been due to hold its party conference on Sunday but postponed as a mark of respect.

Colum Eastwood said: “On behalf of the SDLP I want to send my deepest condolences to Christopher’s wife Laura, their four children and his wide circle of family and friends at this incredibly difficult time. Christopher and I knew each other for more than 20 years and this news has come as such a shock. “I don’t think there was a single political issue that Christopher and I agreed on but one of my defining memories will be his great ability to disagree well. You could have a storming argument in the Assembly with terse words and raised voices but as soon as you left, he would always have a wry smile and a laugh. “This will be a difficult day for everyone who knew Christopher, particularly his colleagues and the wider DUP family. As a mark of respect, we have decided to postpone the SDLP Spring Conference. Today is a day for political parties to set aside enmity and terse words and to remember that we are all people working hard and doing our best to serve the interests of the people we represent. Christopher Stalford was someone who did just that." South Belfast MP Claire Hanna added: “Like so many others I was profoundly shocked to hear this news today. Our prayers are with Laura, Trinity, Oliver, Cameron and Abigail at such a devastating time. Christopher was so proud of his family. “I’ve known Christopher for going on 20 years. We served together as south Belfast councillors for the Balmoral area and later as MLAs in the Assembly. In all that time I knew him to be an intelligent and witty man who loved to wind up political opponents but who was very likeable and who fundamentally lived and breathed for public service and politics. “He loved representing people in South Belfast and I know many of the people he helped will miss him dearly too. We are thinking of his family, friends and colleagues in the DUP today. This is an incredibly difficult time for them all and I hope they can take some comfort in the impact he had and relationships he helped to build.”

Alliance leader Naomi Long paid her respects.

“Despite our politics often being radically different, Christopher and I had a warm personal friendship, with him often talking to me about his pride in his family,” said Mrs Long.“Christopher was High Sheriff at Belfast City Council while I was Lord Mayor, and we carried that close relationship throughout the rest of our political careers. Just this week, we discussed his eldest child’s school transfer and it is difficult to put into words my shock, sadness and devastation just days later we are discussing his passing.“He was a genuine and funny person, who was dedicated to public service. Christopher revelled in the role of principal deputy speaker of the Assembly, carrying out his duties in an even-handed and fair manner, no matter the situation.“My thoughts, prayers and deepest sympathies are with Christopher’s wife Laura, his four children, the wider family circle and his party colleagues.”

Mr Stalford worked with Jim Allister while he was an MEP for the DUP.

“Words are not adequate to express the shock and deep sadness I feel at the death of Christopher Stalford," Mr Allister said.

"To his beloved wife Laura and four young children I express sincere Christian sympathy. “Having known Christopher well since his days working for me, when I served as an MEP, I retained friendship and respect for him and his undoubted ability - ability which unionism can ill afford to lose. “I also express sympathy to his party which he served with loyalty and distinction. His colleagues in the Assembly and elsewhere will feel an aching void, though it is his family who above all require the prayers and support of us all.”