Storm Franklin has hit Northern Ireland with strong winds, leaving thousands of homes without power.

Northern Ireland Electricity Networks confirmed to UTV that as of 6am, around 7,000 homes were without power, mainly across the west of the province.

A spokesperson for NIE Networks stressed that engineering teams were working through the night and into this morning to restore power to those affected.

They also confirmed that local incident centres were currently in operation.

NIE Networks map showing power cuts across Northern Ireland as of 6am. Credit: NIE Networks

A Met Office amber wind warning across many parts of Northern Ireland expired at 7am.

However, a yellow warning for wind remains in place across all of Northern Ireland and many parts of the UK.

It is to stay in force until 1pm this morning.

Winds of 76mph were recorded overnight at Magilligan in Co. Londonderry.

It is the third named storm in the space of a week following Storms Dudley and Eugene.

WATCH: Craig Snell from the Met Office talks about the impact of the storm:

A number of ferry services across the Irish Sea have also been cancelled because of the weather.

Trafficwatch NI has also warned of difficult driving conditions because of the weather.

RAC Breakdown Spokesman Rod Dennis said: “Drivers will be glad to see the back of Storm Eunice but it looks like conditions on the roads will remain challenging right through the weekend.

"With winds still strong and gusty, it’s important drivers don’t take any chances, so we urge them to slow down and leave plenty of space between themselves and the vehicle in front.

“It’s not just strong winds that they’ll need to contend with – on Sunday intense rainfall becomes a feature making driving arduous.

"If conditions get particularly bad again, people should consider postponing their journeys, and for those who have to drive, it’s vital they keep their wits about them at all times.”