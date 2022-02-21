Speak to anyone who knew Christopher Stalford and they’ll tell you about his passion for politics, his humour, his dedication to his party and the Union, the pride he took in his working class roots - but more than anything else, they’ll tell you how much he loved his family.

No matter when I spoke to him, at some point in the conversation, he would mention his wife Laura and his children. His love for and pride in them always shone through.

So hearing the news that he had died suddenly on Saturday night was shocking and tragic.

The numerous tributes from across the political spectrum speak to the respect in which he was held.

All recognising that the 39-year-old politician had the maturity to recognise that it is possible to disagree fundamentally with someone politics while respecting their views and their humanity.

He was a fierce debater often making many interventions and points of order in the cut and thrust of the Assembly Chamber, however, he was regarded as a fair and efficient Principal Deputy Speaker. You always got a laugh with Christopher. Witty and acerbic, while he took the job seriously, he never took himself too seriously. Opinionated and informed, he was at ease talking about political developments here, in Westminster or Washington and he wasn’t afraid to share it. The last time I spoke to him, he was telling me about his daughter going through the selection process for “big school”. He had all the pride and trepidation of a concerned father. The NI Assembly chamber - so often the scene of angry clashes - is sombre and respectful today. The tributes from all the parties are sincere and heartfelt. Both colleagues and rivals fighting back tears as they remembered him and struggling to come to terms with the reality that someone so full of life is gone.