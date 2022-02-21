Play video

WATCH: Television advert by Department of Justice and PSNI

A new domestic abuse bill has come into force with patterns of non-physical abusive behaviour now being against the law.

Alongside the new offence, a TV advert has launched to raise awareness of the new legislation which has come about as a result of Domestic Abuse and Civil Proceedings Act (Northern Ireland) 2021.

PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne described the move as a "defining moment for our criminal justice system".What classes as domestic abuse under the new legislation?

Psychological abuse

Emotional abuse

Financial abuse

Sexual abuse

Technological/digital abuse

Behaviour that is controlling or coercive

Patterns of two or more occasions of physical and/or psychological abuse by a partner, ex-partner or close family member

Making a victim dependent, isolating them from support, exploiting them, restricting their freedom or controlling their everyday activity

Domestic abuse will also be recognised in other offences, with the potential for increased sentencing up to the maximum available.

This will apply where there is a single incident that isn’t a pattern of abusive behaviour.

Domestic abuse in all its forms, both physical and non-physical, is wrong and will not be tolerated, Justice Minister Naomi Long said today. Naomi Long said: “As Justice Minister, public safety, and protecting people from violent and abusive behaviours, is a key priority for me.

Justice Minister Naomi Long

"The new domestic abuse offence marks a milestone, and a real step change, for all those that are affected and who may be suffering in silence," the Minister said.

“Domestic abuse is wrong and will not be tolerated, not by our community and crucially now not by the law. No longer will those that abuse a loved one, be that a partner, former partner, or a close family member be able to evade justice. Abusers will be punished. “The changes brought forward today will help many people, regardless of gender, sexual orientation, age, class, race or religion. This is particularly important given that anyone can be a victim, just as anyone can be an abuser. “The sad truth is that while domestic abuse is all too common, it is often a hidden problem. I want to encourage all those affected to talk about what is happening to them, reach out for help and report abusive behaviour to the police.

“I also want to thank all those that have been involved in reaching this point. This includes those who shared their own personal lived experience; our expert voluntary and community sector partners; our criminal justice partners; and the Justice Committee for their stewardship and scrutiny of the legislation. “While the legislation is hugely significant, how we operationalise this is equally important. Legislation on its own is not enough. Training and awareness raising is critical.

Domestic abuse represents approximately 20% of the overall crime reported to the Police Service, with an average of one report every 17 minutes. Chief Constable Simon Byrne has described today as a ‘defining moment for our criminal justice system’.

Simon Byrne, chief constable of the Police Service of Northern Ireland Credit: Liam McBurney/PA

He said: “This legislation will support victims and will provide police with a clear definition on what constitutes domestic abuse, with access to further tools to arrest and prosecute offenders and prevent harm. “We are here to help victims of these crimes and bring their offenders to justice. As I have said many times, this is the one crime when we know who the perpetrator is. “Officers and staff members have been trained to recognise and respond to reports of coercive control and how to use the new powers they now have to safeguard children that witness any form of domestic abuse. “Domestic abuse is not just physical. As of today, we are now empowered to address what has been invisible, in plain sight, for so long. “Victims don’t have to suffer in silence. We, the Police Service, are here for you.”