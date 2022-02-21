Play video

UTV Correspondent Mark McFadden reports from the North West:

Homes and businesses across Northern Ireland have been left battered by Storm Franklin with flooding and power outages.

Almost 3,000 homes across Northern Ireland remained without power on Monday morning amid the third named storm to hit the region within days.

At the peak of the disruption, Northern Ireland Electricity (NIE) said there were 10,000 homes without power.

NIE Engineers were out in force restoring power to homes - this was the scene near Bangor:

As well as damaging electricity supplies, the strong winds also caused huge waves to flood parts of Portstewart seafront.

Stevie McCarry owns Native Seafood which has been left devastated by flood water.

"There's no sea defences round here. It doesn't work when it gets like this. We'll get wetsuits on and we'll go in and see what the damage is," Stevie said.

"At the minute, the foam is at least up to rib cage height and the water is up to our knees," he added.

Stevie McCarry speaking to UTV's Mark McFadden:

Sean McCarry from the Community Rescue Service has urged people to take care.

"You need to be really careful out there. You need to be really careful where you are today and stay back, even if you want a good photograph.

"The sea is dangerous. The rivers are dangerous - the high flood in the rivers at the moment and the danger of flying objects all over the place," Sean said.

Sean McCarry speaking to UTV's Mark McFadden:

The PSNI also described “widespread disruption on the roads”.

“Motorists are advised to exercise caution as high winds and rain can make driving conditions difficult,” a spokesperson said.

Trees blown down in the Mid Ulster area by Storm Franklin. Credit: PSNI Mid Ulster

A yellow warning for wind has been in force up to 1pm this afternoon.

Wind gusts of up to 76mph were recorded overnight in Magilligan in Co. Londonderry.

The strong winds on the North Coast caused seafoam to run onto the road towards Portstewart Strand:

Heavy rain has also caused across parts of Northern Ireland with over 300 flooding incidents recorded.

In the Republic of Ireland, more than 30,000 homes and businesses remained without power on Monday morning.

Portstewart seafront being battered by strong wind and waves during Storm Franklin:

Met Eireann said gusts of more than 130kph were recorded in Co Galway and Co Donegal.

In Great Britain, the storm sparked evacuations in some areas as well as rush hour travel chaos.