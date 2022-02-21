Tyrone edge past Kildare to earn first win of League campaign

All-Ireland champions Tyrone picked up two points in the National League thanks to a 2-7 to 0-12 victory over Kildare at Healy Park amid the weekend's action.

The Red Hands were without suspended quadrant Padraig Hampsey, Kieran McGeary, Peter Harte and Michael McKernan following their dismissals against Armagh a fortnight ago.

Tyrone struggled to find their rhythm in the first half and went in at half-time trailing by four points.

Darragh Canavan in action at Healy Park Credit: Inpho

Conn Kilpatrick kicked the hosts into life early in the second half as he found the back of the net and Tyrone found themselves in front after Darren McCurry's excellent left-footed shot found the top corner.

From there it was nip and tuck, but Daniel Flynn had a golden chance of a goal only to fire over the crossbar.

David Clifford celebrates his goal in Killarney Credit: Inpho

Elsewhere in Division One, Kerry defeated an injury-hit Donegal 1-13 to 0-7 in Killarney. Sean O'Shea hit seven points while second half substitute David Clifford grabbed the only goal of the game when his tame effort caught out Shaun Patton in the Donegal goal.

On Saturday night, Armagh and Monaghan played out an entertaining draw at the Athletic Grounds, while at Croke Park, Dublin suffered a third league defeat in a row against Mayo.

Derry have a 100% record in the National League this season Credit: Inpho

Meanwhile in Division Two, Derry kept up their 100% record at Owenbeg as they defeated Cork.

Enda McGinley's Antrim side ran out 2-10 to 1-7 winners against Wicklow at Corrigan Park.