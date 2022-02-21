Popular UTV series ‘Eamonn Mallie Face to Face with……’ returns on Tuesday for its fifth series, with the veteran journalist and writer sitting down with actor Adrian Dunbar.

Each of the eight episodes sees the broadcaster sit down at his now famous table with its green lamp for a chat with famous Northern Ireland names, from the world of sport, arts and politics.

However, in a departure from previous series, he’ll talk to those from further afield who have strong ties to the region.

He covers it all - from childhood memories and influences, to career, family and religion.

The guests this year are as wide and diverse as ever.

Actor Adrian Dunbar kicks off the series, with a look back at his childhood, revealing he was expected to join the family tradition of becoming a carpenter.

He recalls his mother saying: “What am I going to do with that child? He has no hands.”

He charts his early days at acting school in London, and refers to his career journey, “I've got to where I've got through my own stumbly way.”

Referring to his Ted Hastings character in recent ‘Line of Duty’ success, he said it was nice to get the recognition at a later stage in his career.

"I’m not sure I would have been able to handle it in my 20s," he said.

"I'm very happy to be identified with Ted Hastings and that character - it’s nice to be identified with a good character like that.”

He also outlines what he’d like to do to improve Enniskillen town, which is so close to his heart.

In the rest of the series, Eamonn interviews former MP and MLA Emma Little-Pengelly, ITV’s Tom Bradby, who cut his early reporting teeth in Northern Ireland and Alastair Campbell, Tony Blair’s chief advisor in the run up to the Good Friday Agreement.

From the world of sport is Marissa Callaghan, NI Ladies Football captain, with former MLA and peace activist Monica McWilliams, writer Susan McKay and artist Colin Davidson completing the lineup.

Eamonn said: “I hope viewers enjoy this new series. The wide variety of people interviewed ensures that there is something very different in each of the episodes.

"The big topics, like religion, mental health and our past are all there, as well as lots of lighter moments. I’ve enjoyed every one of them, renewing some old acquaintances and making new friends in the process.”

The first episode airs on Tuesday, February 22 at 10.45pm on UTV.