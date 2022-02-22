24,000 parents yet to apply for post-primary school places in Northern Ireland

The Department of Education has said that they are short of around 24,000 applications for post-primary places.

The figures were revealed just a day before the deadline for applications to secondary school.

So far, only 18,548 application have been submitted.

In statement, a spokesperson for the Department of Education said:

“If an application is late it cannot be considered until all those received by the deadline have been considered.

"This means that a child is highly unlikely to be able to access an oversubscribed school and may have a very limited choice available when all punctual applicants have been placed.”

The Education Authority has also written to primary schools to ask for their help in reaching those parents who have not yet applied.

Anyone who has yet to put in an application can do so on the Education Authority's website.

To apply for a post-primary place visit the EA’s website (www.eani.org.uk) and click on the ‘Apply Now’ link on the homepage. Guidance on the process is readily accessible.