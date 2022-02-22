£3m of cocaine and cannabis found in one of PSNI’s largest drug hauls

Cocaine and cannabis with an estimated street value of £3m have been uncovered by the PSNI.

Found on a lorry at Belfast harbour, the drugs were hidden under the flooring of a container.

The seizure was part of Operation Fusion, which targets the importation of illegal drugs into Northern Ireland, and combined the efforts of PSNI detectives, HM Revenue and Customs, and Belfast Harbour Police.

In the 14 months since the operation’s inception, around £20m worth of drugs have been seized.

Detective Inspector Conor Sweeney said: "It's very important to make these types of seizures and to cut off that funding supply.

"We can only do it with the help of local communities and local people."

Police say the haul consisting of £2m worth of cannabis and £1m of cocaine was destined for not one, but multiple organised crime gangs operating in Northern Ireland - some of which are paramilitaries.

"There isn't really a distinction anymore. Paramilitaries are organised crime gangs and they're masquerading under various names of organisations... there is no distinction," DI Sweeney said.

Two men have been arrested in connection with the drugs seizure.

One has been released on investigative bail, while a 36-year-old has been charged in connection with the haul.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.