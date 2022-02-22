Play video

By Louise Small

A yellow weather warning for wind and snow has been issued for parts of Northern Ireland.

The warning which comes into force at 1pm tomorrow afternoon will affect northern and western areas.

Frequent heavy snow showers are expected along with very gusty winds which could cause blizzard-like conditions.

Snow is forecast for lower levels.

The warning remains in place until 3pm on Thursday with frequent wintry showers continuing. The Met Office said there is a small chance of flying debris, with damage to buildings along with the likelihood of some travel disruption.

The fresh warning comes as parts of Northern Ireland continue to recover from the effects of Storm Dudley, Eunice and Franklin last week.

It was the first time we had three named storms in the space of seven days since the storm naming process began in 2015.

It’s not what we need after last week’s stormy conditions, but the good news is the cold snap won’t last too long.

Friday is an improving picture with the return of milder conditions with sunny spells to start, however it will cloud over through the day with temperatures back around average for this time of year.