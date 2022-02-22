Anti-protocol rally postponed following death of DUP MLA Christopher Stalford

An anti-protocol rally planned for this Friday has been cancelled as a mark of respect following the death of DUP MLA Christopher Stalford, the organisers have announced.

Mr Stalford died suddenly over the weekend. He was 39-years-old and a father to four.

His death sparked an outpouring of grief. On Monday the Assembly came together to pay tribute to the South Belfast MLA.

Friday's rally was to be held in Crossgar and to be attended by TUV leader Jim Allister, DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, UUP councillor Jill McCauley and former Brexit party MEP Ben Habib.

In a statement on behalf of the Lecale District LOL Number 2, which had organised Friday's planned protest, a spokesperson extended their "sincere Christian sympathies to the entire Stalford family and his party at this time of grief".

The event has been rescheduled for Friday 11 March with Baroness Kate Hoey joining the list of attendees.

Despite the cancellation of Friday's event, a rally in Portadown is to take place as planned on Wednesday.

In a post on Facebook, the TUV leader Jim Allister confirmed he would be addressing the rally at Carlton Street Orange Hall in Portadown.

The rally against the Northern Ireland Protocol is one of a number to have taken place recently.

On 18 February, a rally in Markethill in Co Armagh attracted headlines after the DUP MP Sammy Wilson was repeatedly interrupted as he attempted to deliver a speech at the event.

The party's leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson later wrote to party members saying that their political unionist opponents needed to "wise up."