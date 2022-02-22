By Daniel Duffy

Former Northern Ireland international Stephen Robinson has been named St Mirren manager.

Robinson has agreed a two-and-a-half-year deal with the Buddies who currently sit in seventh place in the Scottish Premiership.

The 47-year-old had been managing Morcambe since June in League One.

He has named former Cliftonville and Crusaders forward Diarmuid O'Carroll as his assistant.

As well as Motherwell and Morecambe, Robinson also spent time as manager of Oldham Athletic.

As a player, he made 448 appearances during spells at Tottenham, Bournemouth, Preston North End and Luton Town. He was capped seven times for Northern Ireland.

Robinson was assistant manager to Michael O'Neill when Northern Ireland qualified for Euro 2016.

St Mirren chief executive Tony Fitzpatrick said: “We are all delighted to welcome Stephen as the new manager of St Mirren.

“Stephen fits the profile of what we are looking for in a manager.

“He has great experience of the Scottish game and had good success on the park with Motherwell which saw him reach the finals of both the League and Scottish Cups as well a third-place finish and qualification for the Europa League.

“Stephen also did a tremendous job of developing young players at Motherwell which was an important consideration for us with the St Mirren Youth Academy one of the main pillars of our football club.

“We would like to thank Morecambe FC for their co-operation in getting this deal completed.”