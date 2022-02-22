Funeral details for DUP MLA Christopher Salford confirmed

DUP MLA Christopher Stalford, who died suddenly at home at the age of 39, is to be laid to rest following a funeral service in south Belfast on Saturday.

Shock and sadness has been expressed from across political divides since the Assembly deputy speaker’s untimely passing.

Mr Stalford’s funeral service will be held at Ravenhill Presbyterian Church at 2pm on Saturday, a week after his death, with burial afterwards at Ballygowan Free Presbyterian Church graveyard.

A family notice read: “Beloved husband of Laura, devoted daddy of Trinity, Oliver, Cameron and Abigail. Dearly loved son of Karen and loving son-in-law to Marion.

“Will be dearly missed by his loving wife, daughters, sons, and his mother, brother, and sisters, also his grandmother and mother-in-law.

“The Lord is my Shepherd, Psalm 23.”

Christopher Stalford with his mother Karen Stalford and his wife Laura Credit: Liam McBurney/PA

On Monday, warm tributes were paid to Mr Stalford during a special plenary sitting of the Northern Ireland Assembly in his memory.

The DUP politician had been an MLA since 2016, having served previously as a councillor, high sheriff of Belfast and deputy mayor.