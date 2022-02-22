Invest NI unable to issue new funding amid Stormont budget uncertainty

Play video

Budget uncertainty at Stormont has resulted in Invest NI being unable to issue new funding to companies interested in investing in Northern Ireland.

The organisation is facing a hole in its budget and says it cannot make any new financial commitments.

Board minutes from December show the organisation has “paused issuing letters that would increase funding commitments against next year’s budget.”

Economy Minister Gordon Lyons told the Assembly: “As a result of a lack of budget and the funding settlement that was due to come our way not being sufficient, there will need to be some prioritisation and analysis of the support that we give.

“I hope that can be rectified and we have a better budget position so that we can support those companies bringing jobs to Northern Ireland.”

An invest NI spokesperson says they have been “asked by our funding department to pause activity that would incur new financial commitments beyond March”.

The spokesperson added: “Whilst we await clarification on our budget allocation, we are currently unable to issue any new financial offers.”

It is understood any commitments already made will still go ahead, but no new money can be approved.

Invest NI is set to lose £100m in EU funding over the next three years - a shortfall the proposed budget does not fully cover.

Finance Minister Conor Murphy said: “If we were to match the rhetoric that has been around this place that health was a priority, the cancer treatment services, waiting lists and reform of health, we finally had a three-year budget to do that.

“That meant all other departments were not getting the level of funds they wanted.

“No one was getting a cut, everyone was receiving an increase, but not at the level they wanted, because we don’t have enough money to do that.”