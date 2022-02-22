Eye witness footage has captured the moment police responded to reports of a man armed with a knife and gun in a Lisburn shopping mall.

Officers were called to Bow Street Mall at about 2.45pm on Tuesday.

Footage of the incident has been shared online.

Watch: Eye witnesses pull down store shutters in fear as police run to a coffee shop where an armed man was reported to be

A man has been arrested on suspicion of carrying a firearm and a knife in a public place.

The 50-year-old is currently in custody assisting officers with their enquiries.