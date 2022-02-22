New NI stalking legislation passes final stage at Stormont

New legislation targeting stalking in Northern Ireland has passed its Final Stage in the Stormont Assembly, creating a specific offence that will carry a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.

The Protection from Stalking Bill, introduced by Justice Minister Naomi Long, focuses on recognising the fixated, obsessive, unwanted and repeated nature of stalking behaviours.

The new offence will apply to two or more occasions that cause a person to suffer fear, alarm, or substantial distress,

Stalking Protection Orders will also allow police to intervene prior to any conviction, while the legislation also provides for all victims to have automatic eligibility for special measures assistance, such as the use of live links or screens when giving evidence in court.

A new offence of threatening or abusive behaviour has also been created which can be triggered by a single incident.

Ms Long has described victims of stalking who shared their experiences with her as the “driving force behind the Bill”.

“The delivery of this new legislation offers greater protection in our communities and its passing will be of great significance to anyone affected by stalking,” she said.

“I hope we can secure Royal Assent by May, and, along with our criminal justice partners, bring the stalking offence into operation by the end of this summer, and Stalking Protection Orders towards the end of this year.

“This new legislation will play a crucial part in generating confidence in victims to come forward and report to the police in the knowledge that they will receive the support and protections they need and deserve to feel safe.”

Women’s Aid Northern Ireland has welcomed the passing of the Bill, after long campaigning for specific stalking legislation.

“We strongly welcome this development to better support victims of stalking and recognition for the traumatising behaviour they’ve been subjected to,” the charity said.

“Many of the women we’ve supported over the years have reported to us stalking behaviour by the perpetrators of their abuse, and today MLAs have made a meaningful difference by passing this Bill through the Northern Ireland Assembly.”

