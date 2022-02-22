Play video

Health Minister Robin Swann has said he will not be rushed into making decision on the future of free Covid-19 testing in Northern Ireland, based on timetables elsewhere.

The comments come after Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s decision to remove the service for most people in England from April.

According to Stormont’s Finance Minister Conor Murphy, while he wants free testing to continue in Northern Ireland, there are budgetary challenges ahead.

That is a cause for concern for those who may be particularly vulnerable themselves or have family members in that position.

Richard Montgomery works in a close contact service industry as the owner of a tattoo studio – but his wife has MS and that makes him worry about any further easing of isolations rules or testing.

“We’re testing ourselves with the lateral flows every day in the hope that we catch it,” he told UTV.

“But knowing our kids also go to school and they could maybe bring it home as well… It’s like a fine line you’re trying to tread of being safe, but also bringing in money and also just living a normal life.”

Richard Montgomery works in a close contact service industry. Credit: UTV

Views on the subject of testing vary.

The British Medical Association says it is important the service remains free in Northern Ireland.

“We would probably create a two-tiered system – those who will be able to afford to test probably will continue to do so,” Dr Frances O’Hagan said.

“And those who can’t afford to test… If they have to make a choice between putting food on the table or buying tests, you know what they’ll do. They put food on the table and that is the sensible thing to do.

“And probably those people then are most vulnerable and are most likely to be at risk if they do catch the infection.”

However, the Federation of Small Businesses believes it is time to discuss the winding down of testing.

“Our members feel that testing played an important part in dealing with the pandemic to date, but they now think that the cost versus the benefit is reaching a point where we need to review the decision,” Roger said.

For now though, the advice remains to continue making use of the free lateral flow tests and to isolate if you get a positive result.