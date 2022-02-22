Queen's University is set to take part in a major UK study on the impact of community organisations on our wellbeing.

Researchers in Belfast are to team up with academics at Glasgow Caledonian University, Bournemouth University and the University of East London.

The £1.5 million project will be the largest of its kind and will take three years.

It will evaluate the public health benefits provided by a wide range of community-led organisations and activities, such as walking groups, cookery lessons, language classes, community gardens and cafes.

Dr Karen Galway, from Queen’s University Belfast, will work with other academics to discover how these activities improve people's lives and help drive positive change.

It’s really exciting to be working with community leaders but also with people living locally in this important research," Dr Galway said.

Professor Rachel Baker from Glasgow Caledonian University said the importance of community spirit was brought home to us during the pandemic. “This research will help focus attention on the importance of community to public health generally; especially important as we rebuild, and imagine, what may be required to cope with future crises. “It is really significant that the National Institute for Health Research - the major funder of medical and public health research in the UK - has recognised how important communities are in health improvement.” Professor Sam Porter, of Bournemouth University, said: “By studying the ways that different community-led groups operate, we will be able to understand the ways that these things work, better than we do now, and apply the learning to other places.” Dr Marcello Bertotti, Reader in Community Health at the University of East London, added:

“We aim to design a programme theory which will enable us all to build models of community-led organisations that are scalable and sustainable in different contexts.

"Overall, this will lead to better support for residents across the UK, particularly those in the most vulnerable groups.”